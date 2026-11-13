Katy’s delivery and driving scene is busy right now, with options from local routes to statewide runs. If you like being on the road, there are a few solid picks to check out this week.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive for North America’s largest total beverage distributor, delivering to bars, restaurants, and hotels. This Class A role is hands-on (loading/unloading, inspections, paperwork) and comes with a big-company benefits package and room to grow.

Employer: Think All-In LLC

Think All-In LLC Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time and part-time available

Full-time and part-time available Pay: $135–$150 per day + incentives

Package delivery with a company vehicle provided and no CDL needed. Good fit if you like fast-paced days, 9–10 hour shifts, and staying active lifting up to 50 lbs while running routes around Katy.

Employer: Cotton Holdings Inc.

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Mix of driving, loading/unloading, and helping with catering operations at different sites. You’ll handle trailers (up to 53’), do basic equipment checks, and support food service events and logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.