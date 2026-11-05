🏭 Katy, TX Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles

Katy’s manufacturing scene is busy and growing, with solid employers hiring for hands-on roles. If you like physical work, tools, and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Igloo Products Corp

Igloo Products Corp Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role mixes forklift operation with tool crib inventory work—receiving, storing, and repairing tools and equipment in a busy cooler manufacturing plant. Good fit if you have 1+ year manufacturing/tool crib experience, can handle heat, noise, and physical work, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, and paid holidays.

Employer: AERZEN USA

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.00 – $40.00/hour

Work on industrial blowers and compressors—tearing down, diagnosing, and rebuilding equipment for big-name industries like wastewater, cement, and food. Ideal if you have 1–3 years mechanical/rotating equipment experience, can travel 10–20%, and like a package with competitive pay, 96% company-paid health plans, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and profit share bonus.

Employer: Johnson Health Tech North America

Location: 574 Pederson Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Type: Full-time

Hours: 7:00am–3:30pm, Mon–Fri, plus OT

Salary: Not listed

Help keep fitness equipment moving by handling shipping, receiving, scanning, and pallet building in a clean, organized warehouse. Great if you want steady daytime hours, can lift 35–50+ lbs, have basic computer skills, and like benefits such as health & dental, company-paid life insurance, 401(k), PTO, and product discounts.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon—good warehouse and tech roles in Katy tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.