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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Katy — Beds, Baby Gear & More
Katy neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home furniture to baby gear. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Used Ikea Malm Full Bed with 2 Attachable Nightstands
Item: Ikea Malm full-size bed with two attachable nightstands
Condition: Gently used, good condition
Details: Already dismantled with all hardware included. Poster says it needs to be picked up ASAP, so this is a good one to move on quickly if you need a bed.
Location: Pine Hills, Katy, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Premium Play Mat
Item: Premium play mat / soft quilted blanket
Color: Soft pink
Condition: Excellent condition
Size: 48" x 72"
Details: Great for babies or kids to play on, or as a cozy floor mat in a playroom or nursery.
Location: Hawks Landing, Katy, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Found Cat
Item: Found black cat
Details: A neighbor has found a black cat and is trying to locate the owner. If you’re missing a cat or know someone who is, check the post for photos and contact info.
Location: Heritage Square, Katy, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Katy tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful to you (or a friend), click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.