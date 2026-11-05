🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Katy — Beds, Baby Gear & More

Katy neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home furniture to baby gear. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Ikea Malm full-size bed with two attachable nightstands

Condition: Gently used, good condition

Details: Already dismantled with all hardware included. Poster says it needs to be picked up ASAP, so this is a good one to move on quickly if you need a bed.

Location: Pine Hills, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Premium play mat / soft quilted blanket

Color: Soft pink

Condition: Excellent condition

Size: 48" x 72"

Details: Great for babies or kids to play on, or as a cozy floor mat in a playroom or nursery.

Location: Hawks Landing, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Found black cat

Details: A neighbor has found a black cat and is trying to locate the owner. If you’re missing a cat or know someone who is, check the post for photos and contact info.

Location: Heritage Square, Katy, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Katy tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful to you (or a friend), click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.