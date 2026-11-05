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📣 Katy, TX Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Katy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate strategy to flexible field and creator-style work. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.
Product Go To Market Analyst
- Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Location: Katy, TX (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help launch new digital products and features and make sure stores, support, and marketing teams are ready for each rollout. Great fit if you have 3+ years in product / project / operations, know Agile, and like turning tech features into clear business value and playbooks.
Ezee Fiber Sales
- Employer: Lv8
- Location: Katy / Greater Houston Area, TX (door-to-door, in person)
- Type: Commission-based / flexible hours
- Pay: $200–$385 per eligible sale (Indeed range: $1–$500,000/year, commission)
Door-to-door fiber internet sales with very flexible hours, clear commission, and frequent cash bonuses. Good if you’re outgoing, want uncapped earning potential, and like the idea of quick raises and possible travel for sales blitzes.
Live Streamer – NFL Sports Livestreaming (TikTok & eBay)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Katy, TX (in person)
- Type: Other
- Pay: $12–$20/hour, 30–40 hours/week
Host live streams focused on NFL sports, show products on camera, and chat with viewers in real time. Ideal if you’re energetic on camera, comfortable talking football, and want paid training plus a flexible schedule and growth opportunities.
If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application builds your options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.