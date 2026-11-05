📣 Katy, TX Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Katy’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate strategy to flexible field and creator-style work. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors Location: Katy, TX (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help launch new digital products and features and make sure stores, support, and marketing teams are ready for each rollout. Great fit if you have 3+ years in product / project / operations, know Agile, and like turning tech features into clear business value and playbooks.

Employer: Lv8

Location: Katy / Greater Houston Area, TX (door-to-door, in person)

(door-to-door, in person) Type: Commission-based / flexible hours

Commission-based / flexible hours Pay: $200–$385 per eligible sale (Indeed range: $1–$500,000/year, commission)

Door-to-door fiber internet sales with very flexible hours, clear commission, and frequent cash bonuses. Good if you’re outgoing, want uncapped earning potential, and like the idea of quick raises and possible travel for sales blitzes.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Katy, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $12–$20/hour, 30–40 hours/week

Host live streams focused on NFL sports, show products on camera, and chat with viewers in real time. Ideal if you’re energetic on camera, comfortable talking football, and want paid training plus a flexible schedule and growth opportunities.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and each application builds your options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.