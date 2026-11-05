🍽️ Katy, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Katy’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are adding to their teams right now. If you like fast‑paced work, good food, and steady hours, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Invited Clubs Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level cook role at a private club, working under experienced chefs. Good fit if you have kitchen experience, want to grow your skills, and like a clean, organized, team-focused kitchen.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 2331 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shift leader role handling cost control, inventory, cash, and customer service. Comes with training from a big brand, benefits, and strong growth potential into higher management.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 6211 Barker Cypress Rd, Suite 133, Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Domino’s assistant manager spot with full-time hours. Good for someone 18+ with some leadership experience who wants a fast-paced store and clear promotion paths.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 1721 Spring Green Blvd #150, Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, support the team, and keep operations smooth at this Spring Green location. Ideal if you like coaching others and keeping both customers and staff happy.

Employer: WANG SHACK

Location: Katy, TX 77449

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Hands-on assistant manager role at a busy wing spot, helping run daily operations, build a team, and keep service fast and friendly. Comes with employee discount, flexible schedule, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5603 Highway Blvd, Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus bonus eligible (exact amount not listed)

Lead an entire Domino’s store, from staffing and food safety to profit and guest experience. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with up to 5% match, PTO, parental leave, and discounts for experienced managers.

Employer: SmartStyle Salons (Requis Inc. franchise)

Location: Inside Walmart, Katy, TX

Type: Full-time/Part-time

Pay: Managers can make up to ~$40/hour with commissions + tips (per listing)

Licensed cosmetologist role where you assist the salon manager, do hair services, and help lead the team. Offers service commissions, bonuses, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), daily tips, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Baskin-Robbins

Locations: 6920 S Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494 and 2750 FM 1463, Ste 200, Katy, TX 77494

and Type: Full-time / Part-time

Pay: $7.25–$10.00/hour

Ice cream shop roles focused on customer service, cleanliness, and basic store tasks, with room to grow into shift lead. Offers employee discount and flexible schedules; apply by downloading and turning in their paper application.

Employer: Yoshi Sushi Asian Fusion

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $7.25–$25.00/hour (base + tips)

Daytime server job, 10:30am–4:30pm, 3–4 days/week, perfect if you want mornings only. You’ll greet guests, run food, handle payments, and enjoy a flexible schedule and employee discount.

Employer: Not listed (local pizza shop)

Not listed (local pizza shop) Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$17.00/hour

Hands-on pizza and dough-making role with real responsibility for quality. Includes free meal, discounts, and training, with two shift options: 10:30am–7:00pm or 7:00pm–3:00am.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through and apply soon—Katy spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.