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Katy
🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Katy, TX
3 days ago
Katy’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and supermarkets are adding people across cashiers, shoppers, and managers. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for mornings only, evenings, and weekends.
CASHIER (Full Time) – Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Katy, TX (Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Schedule: Flexible, weekends included
Previous cash handling and customer service experience required. Hospital café setting with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and various wellness programs.
Store Manager – Palm Beach Tan
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base pay + commission + bonuses (exact base not listed)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training & development
Lead a tanning & wellness store, run a 5-week manager training, hire and coach staff, and drive sales. Good fit if you have 1+ year supervisory experience and want clear advancement paths.
Cashier Team Member (Front End Service) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience
- Experience: No prior retail experience required
Work the front end: ringing up customers, bagging, and helping at the customer service desk. Includes store discount, potential 90-day base rate increase, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.
Front End Service Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter #4538
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 6060 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives; extra $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums possible
Lead front-end associates handling checkouts, returns, and customer questions. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education.
Assistant Store Manager – Nike Katy Mills
- Employer: Nike
- Location: Katy Mills, Katy, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: ~4 years retail/hospitality + 3 years leadership
As an Assistant Head Coach, you’ll lead a high-volume store, manage staffing, sales goals, and merchandising. Includes healthcare, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and up to 50% off Nike/Converse/Jordan for you and family.
Cashier – Yoshi Sushi Asian Fusion (Morning Shifts)
- Employer: Yoshi Sushi Asian Fusion
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.00–$15.00/hour
- Schedule: 10:30am–4:30pm only, 2–4 days/week, Monday–Sunday
Great if you want daytime hours only. Run the register, handle cash, and help with light stocking. Flexible schedule plus employee discount; 1+ year cashier or customer service experience preferred.
In-Store Shopper (Online Orders) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$24.40/hour, based on experience
- Schedule: 4–8 hour shifts; needs weekends, early mornings, evenings, holidays
Shop and pack online grocery orders across the store. No retail experience needed; includes store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members, plus possible 90-day base rate increase.
(USA) Personal Shopper – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 20424 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77449
- Type: Not stated (Sam’s roles are often full or part-time hourly)
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums
Pick and stage Click ‘n Pull orders, help members with questions, and support membership sign-ups. Comes with Walmart/Sam’s benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education through Live Better U.
Sales Associate – Uniform Destination
- Employer: Uniform Destination
- Location: Katy, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11.50–$12.00/hour
Help shoppers find uniforms, run the POS, and keep the store tidy. Light, steady retail work with employee discount and a flexible schedule.
If something here fits your schedule and experience, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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