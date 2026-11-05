🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Katy, TX

Katy’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and supermarkets are adding people across cashiers, shoppers, and managers. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with options for mornings only, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare

Compass Healthcare / Morrison Healthcare Location: Katy, TX (Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Schedule: Flexible, weekends included

Previous cash handling and customer service experience required. Hospital café setting with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and various wellness programs.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay + commission + bonuses (exact base not listed)

Base pay (exact base not listed) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training & development

Lead a tanning & wellness store, run a 5-week manager training, hire and coach staff, and drive sales. Good fit if you have 1+ year supervisory experience and want clear advancement paths.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$24.40/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Experience: No prior retail experience required

Work the front end: ringing up customers, bagging, and helping at the customer service desk. Includes store discount, potential 90-day base rate increase, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 6060 N Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives; extra $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums possible

Lead front-end associates handling checkouts, returns, and customer questions. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education.

Employer: Nike

Location: Katy Mills, Katy, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: ~4 years retail/hospitality + 3 years leadership

As an Assistant Head Coach, you’ll lead a high-volume store, manage staffing, sales goals, and merchandising. Includes healthcare, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and up to 50% off Nike/Converse/Jordan for you and family.

Employer: Yoshi Sushi Asian Fusion

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.00–$15.00/hour

Schedule: 10:30am–4:30pm only, 2–4 days/week, Monday–Sunday

Great if you want daytime hours only. Run the register, handle cash, and help with light stocking. Flexible schedule plus employee discount; 1+ year cashier or customer service experience preferred.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$24.40/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: 4–8 hour shifts; needs weekends, early mornings, evenings, holidays

Shop and pack online grocery orders across the store. No retail experience needed; includes store discount and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members, plus possible 90-day base rate increase.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 20424 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77449

Type: Not stated (Sam’s roles are often full or part-time hourly)

Not stated (Sam’s roles are often full or part-time hourly) Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Pick and stage Click ‘n Pull orders, help members with questions, and support membership sign-ups. Comes with Walmart/Sam’s benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Uniform Destination

Location: Katy, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.50–$12.00/hour

Help shoppers find uniforms, run the POS, and keep the store tidy. Light, steady retail work with employee discount and a flexible schedule.

If something here fits your schedule and experience, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.