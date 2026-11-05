🔧 Katy, TX Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Katy has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and don’t mind staying active. These roles are all about keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly.

Employer: Marsden Services

Marsden Services Location: Katy, TX (warehouse setting)

(warehouse setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Keep a busy warehouse clean and organized: sweeping, emptying trash, dusting, and using walk-behind floor scrubbers. Good fit if you have 1+ year janitorial experience, can handle hot/cold warehouse temps, and want steady weekday hours with an essential services company.

Employer: Bin Doctors (local Houston/Katy company)

Bin Doctors (local Houston/Katy company) Location: Katy, TX (outdoor, route-based)

(outdoor, route-based) Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $7 per completed stop

Schedule: Mon–Sat, ~9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Clean, sanitize, and deodorize residential trash bins at the curb using company equipment, then snap photo proof at each stop. Great if you like working outside, have a valid Texas driver’s license, and want flexible, route-based work with no prior experience required.

Employer: Enviro-Master Services

Location: Katy, TX (on the road, multiple sites)

(on the road, multiple sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: About $100/day, plus potential to earn hundreds more each week

Travel to different commercial locations to handle floor maintenance and hygiene services. Best for someone with prior floor care/janitorial experience, can lift 75–125 lbs, has reliable transportation, and wants benefits like paid time off, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid training.

If one of these sounds right, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.