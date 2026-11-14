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🍽️ Katonah NY Food Service Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles
Katonah’s hospital kitchen scene is busy right now, with several steady food service roles open at Four Winds Hospital. Good mix of entry-level and lead jobs, most with training and benefits.
Food Service Worker (Full Time & Part Time)
- Employer: Unidine
- Location: Four Winds Hospital, Katonah, NY
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour
No experience needed and they’ll train you on the job. You’ll help prep, serve food, and keep things clean and safe, with weekend shifts and access to a solid benefits package (health, retirement, discounts and more for eligible roles).
Lead, Patient Services (Full Time)
- Employer: Unidine
- Location: Four Winds Hospital, Katonah, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 9:45am–7:00pm, weekdays vary; weekends & holidays in rotation
- Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour
Great if you have food service lead/supervisor experience and like working with patients and staff. You’ll oversee patient meal service, support the dining team, and coordinate special dietary needs, with access to full-time benefits.
Food Service Utility (Full Time)
- Employer: Unidine
- Location: Four Winds Hospital, Katonah, NY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
Hands-on role keeping the kitchen clean and running smoothly—mopping, dishwashing, moving supplies, and helping with setup. Experience is preferred but not required, and training plus benefits are available.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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