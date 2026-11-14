Katonah’s hospital kitchen scene is busy right now, with several steady food service roles open at Four Winds Hospital. Good mix of entry-level and lead jobs, most with training and benefits.

Employer: Unidine

Unidine Location: Four Winds Hospital, Katonah, NY

Four Winds Hospital, Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

No experience needed and they’ll train you on the job. You’ll help prep, serve food, and keep things clean and safe, with weekend shifts and access to a solid benefits package (health, retirement, discounts and more for eligible roles).

Employer: Unidine

Unidine Location: Four Winds Hospital, Katonah, NY

Four Winds Hospital, Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: 9:45am–7:00pm, weekdays vary; weekends & holidays in rotation

9:45am–7:00pm, weekdays vary; weekends & holidays in rotation Pay: $23.00–$26.00/hour

Great if you have food service lead/supervisor experience and like working with patients and staff. You’ll oversee patient meal service, support the dining team, and coordinate special dietary needs, with access to full-time benefits.

Employer: Unidine

Unidine Location: Four Winds Hospital, Katonah, NY

Four Winds Hospital, Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Hands-on role keeping the kitchen clean and running smoothly—mopping, dishwashing, moving supplies, and helping with setup. Experience is preferred but not required, and training plus benefits are available.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.