🚧 Several Construction Management Jobs in Kathleen, GA

Construction is busy in Kathleen, GA right now, especially in homebuilding. If you’ve got site experience and like seeing houses go from dirt to done, these could be a strong fit.

Employer: Lennar

Lennar Location: Kathleen, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Construction Manager on new home builds from start to finish. You’ll walk homes twice a day, help manage trade partners, keep safety and quality on track, and handle records like change orders and purchase orders. Good for someone with 1–3 years in homebuilding or construction, strong organization skills, and a valid driver’s license who wants a path into full construction management.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so pick the site you like best to apply.

Employer: Lennar

Lennar Location: Kathleen, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full build of homes in assigned communities, from pre-construction meetings to final walk-throughs. You’ll run the job site, schedule and supervise trade partners, approve invoices, handle inspections, and make sure homes hit quality, budget, and schedule targets. Best for folks with 3–5 years of residential construction management and experience with tools like Build Pro or Procore.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.