If you have hard water, you know the look. Cloudy spots on the faucet, a chalky white ring around the drain, and a glass shower door that never looks clean no matter how much you scrub.

CLR works, but it has a strong smell and it's not something I want to use in a small bathroom with my kids running in and out. These days I reach for something already in my pantry, and it handles most of the buildup in my house just as well.

It's plain white vinegar, warmed up and given a little time to sit.

Photo by everdrop GmbH on Unsplash

Why This Works

Those white crusty spots are mostly minerals like calcium and magnesium that get left behind when hard water dries.

Vinegar is acidic, and acid breaks down those mineral deposits so they wipe away instead of needing to be scrubbed off.

Warming the vinegar helps it work a little faster.

Letting it sit is the real secret. Most of us spray and wipe right away, but vinegar needs a few minutes to do its job.

A little dish soap helps the spray cling to vertical surfaces like shower doors instead of running straight down.

What You'll Need

1 cup white vinegar

1 teaspoon dish soap

A spray bottle

A microfiber cloth

Paper towels or an old rag

How I Use It

Warm the vinegar in the microwave for about 30 to 45 seconds, until it's warm but not hot. Pour it into a spray bottle and add the dish soap. Gently swirl to mix so it doesn't get too foamy.

Spray the hard water stains generously and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. For heavier buildup, let it sit up to 30 minutes.

Wipe with a damp microfiber cloth, then buff dry with a clean cloth so new water spots don't form right away.

For Faucets and Showerheads

For the crusty buildup around the base of a faucet, soak a paper towel in warm vinegar and wrap it right around the spot. Leave it for 30 minutes to an hour, then remove it and wipe clean. An old toothbrush helps with the edges.

For a showerhead, fill a plastic bag with vinegar, slip it over the showerhead, and secure it with a rubber band. Let it soak for an hour (or overnight for stubborn buildup), then run hot water through it.

If You Need Something Stronger

For really old buildup, citric acid is my next step. Dissolve 1 tablespoon of citric acid powder in 1 cup of warm water and use it the same way. It doesn't have a vinegar smell, and you can usually find it in the canning aisle.

A Few Things to Know

Don't use vinegar or citric acid on natural stone like marble, granite, or travertine. Acid can etch and dull the surface.

Never mix vinegar with bleach. It creates fumes you don't want to breathe.

Test a small hidden spot first on specialty finishes like brushed gold or oil-rubbed bronze fixtures.

To keep spots from coming back, wipe your shower door or faucet dry after use, or give it a quick spray once a week.

This is one of those swaps that makes you wonder why you ever bought the fancy bottle. It's cheap, it's simple, and it's probably already in your kitchen.

Have you tried vinegar on your hard water spots? I'd love to hear what works in your house.



