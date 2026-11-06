This Spice Gives Me More Energy Than an Energy Drink

I’ve never been a coffee person, and I’ve never reached for energy drinks either. But I know that mid-afternoon slump as well as any busy mom does. You know the one, when your eyelids get heavy and you’d trade almost anything for a nap.

My go-to pick-me-up is something warm and cozy made with a spice that’s probably already in your pantry: cinnamon. It won’t jolt you awake like a can of something fizzy, but that’s exactly the point.

Photo by Julia Topp on Unsplash

Why energy drinks leave you more tired

Energy drinks promise a boost, but they can come with a lot more than you bargained for:

They’re often loaded with sugar. A single 16-ounce energy drink may contain 54 to 62 grams of added sugar , which is more than is recommended for an entire day.

The caffeine can be a lot. Energy drinks can have anywhere from about 41 to 246 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can , and some have even more.

Too much caffeine has side effects. The FDA lists jitters, anxiety, a racing heart, upset stomach, and trouble sleeping as signs you’ve had too much.

Poor sleep feeds the cycle. When caffeine messes with your sleep, you wake up more tired and reach for another can.

That big spike followed by a crash is what makes so many people feel worse an hour or two later.

Why I reach for cinnamon instead

Cinnamon comes from the dried bark of Cinnamomum trees, and people have loved it for thousands of years. Here’s why it’s my favorite afternoon reset:

It has a long history. Cinnamon has been used in traditional medicine and cooking in China, India, Persia, and many other parts of the world .

It adds sweetness without sugar. Its warm, naturally sweet flavor means I can use a lot less sweetener in my drinks.

It turns a break into a ritual. Taking five minutes to make and sip something warm is a real reset for my mind.

No crash, no jitters. There’s nothing in it to send your heart racing or keep you up at night.

The honest part

Cinnamon isn’t a stimulant, and it won’t give you a buzz the way caffeine does. You may have heard it helps with blood sugar, but the NIH says the research doesn’t clearly support using cinnamon for any health condition yet.

The “energy” I feel comes from skipping the sugar crash, pairing my drink with some protein, and giving myself a real break. To me, that steady feeling beats a quick spike every time.

A note on cinnamon types

Most cinnamon sold in North America is cassia cinnamon. It contains a compound called coumarin, and some cassia products are high in it, which can be an issue for people with liver problems if used in large amounts over time. Normal cooking amounts are fine for most people. If you use cinnamon every day, Ceylon cinnamon (sometimes called “true” cinnamon) has only trace amounts.

My cinnamon afternoon pick-me-up

You’ll need:

1 cup milk of choice (dairy, oat, or almond all work)

½ teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

Pinch of ground ginger

Pinch of nutmeg (optional)

1 teaspoon maple syrup or honey

1 tablespoon almond butter or a scoop of collagen (optional, for protein)

Splash of vanilla

Directions:

Warm the milk in a small pot over medium heat until steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and sweetener. If you’re adding almond butter or collagen, blend everything for 20 seconds until frothy. Stir in the vanilla, pour into your favorite mug, and sprinkle a little extra cinnamon on top.

It tastes like a cozy cinnamon roll in a cup, and it’s perfect on a chilly afternoon.

Small habits that give real energy

A warm drink is lovely, but it works best alongside the basics. Drinking enough water, stepping outside for a few minutes of fresh air, eating protein with your snacks, and protecting your sleep all make a bigger difference than any can ever could.

Sometimes the best energy boost isn’t about doing more. It’s about slowing down for a moment and giving your body what it really needs.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t medical advice. Please talk with your healthcare provider if you have ongoing fatigue, liver concerns, or take medication.



