This Kitchen Spice Fights a Cold Better Than Emergen-C

The second I feel that first tickle in my throat, I head straight for the kitchen. Not for a fizzy vitamin packet, but for a knobby root I always keep on hand: fresh ginger.

Ginger has been a cold-season staple in homes around the world for centuries. And when you look at what the research actually says about those vitamin C packets, a warm mug of ginger tea starts to look pretty good.

Photo by Julia Vivcharyk on Unsplash

First, the truth about vitamin C packets

Vitamin C drink mixes are marketed as cold fighters, but the science is less exciting than the ads. A large Cochrane review of the research found that taking vitamin C regularly didn’t reduce how often people caught colds in the general population. It only shortened colds slightly for people who were already taking it every day.

And here’s the part most people don’t know: taking vitamin C after cold symptoms start doesn’t seem to change how long or how bad the cold is. So tearing open a packet once you feel sick may not do as much as you’d hope.

Why ginger has been trusted for centuries

Ginger is the root-like stem of a plant native to warm parts of Asia. Here’s why it’s been a go-to for so long:

It has a long history. Ginger has been used in folk medicine since ancient times , traditionally for things like flu, asthma, and indigestion.

It’s soothing when you feel lousy. A hot, spicy mug of ginger tea warms you up and feels wonderful on a scratchy throat.

It helps an unsettled stomach. Colds sometimes come with queasiness, and ginger has been studied for nausea. Research suggests it may help with some kinds of nausea .

It keeps you sipping. Staying hydrated matters when you’re sick, and a tasty warm drink makes that easier.

The honest part

Ginger isn’t a cold cure, and nothing in your kitchen or your medicine cabinet can make a cold disappear overnight. Colds are caused by viruses that mostly just need time. What ginger tea can do is help you feel more comfortable while your body does its work, and it does that without the added sugar and artificial flavors in a lot of drink packets.

Ginger is generally safe as a food, but it can cause heartburn or stomach upset in some people. If you take medication, especially blood thinners, check with your doctor before using large amounts.

How to make my cold-season ginger tea

I add lemon and honey because they’re the perfect partners for ginger, and honey has some research behind it too. It may help ease nighttime coughs in children over one year old.

You’ll need:

1 to 2 inch piece of fresh ginger, thinly sliced or grated

1½ cups water

Juice of ½ lemon

1 to 2 teaspoons raw honey

Pinch of cinnamon or a cinnamon stick (optional)

Directions:

Add the ginger (and cinnamon, if using) to a small pot with the water. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. The longer it simmers, the spicier it gets. Strain into a mug. Let it cool slightly, then stir in the lemon juice and honey. Sip slowly while it’s warm.

You can make a big batch and keep it in the fridge for a few days. Just warm up a mug whenever you need it.

Important: Never give honey to babies under 1 year old because of the risk of infant botulism.

Give your body what it really needs

The best cold care is still the simplest: rest, fluids, and a little extra kindness to yourself. A cozy blanket, a warm mug, and an early bedtime go a long way. And if your symptoms get worse, last more than about 10 days, or come with a high fever or trouble breathing, call your doctor.

Sometimes the best remedies aren’t in a packet at all. They’re sitting right there in your kitchen.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t medical advice. Please talk with your healthcare provider if you have questions about your symptoms or take medication.







