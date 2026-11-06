This Herb Was Used for Nerve Pain Before Gabapentin Existed

If you’ve ever had nerve pain, you know it’s a different kind of hurt. It burns, tingles, zaps, or feels like pins and needles that won’t quit. Long before modern nerve pain medications, people reached for something you probably have in your spice cabinet right now: cayenne pepper.

It sounds strange to rub a hot pepper on something that already burns. But the compound that makes chili peppers spicy is now one of the most studied natural pain remedies out there.

Photo by lo lindo on Unsplash

Why people have trusted it for centuries

Cayenne comes from the Capsicum family of chili peppers. Its active compound is called capsaicin. Here’s why it earned its reputation:

The honest part

Capsaicin isn’t a miracle cure. It helps some people and not others, and the studies used carefully measured creams and patches. A homemade salve won’t have a standardized strength, so think of it as a gentle, traditional option rather than a replacement for medical care.

Nerve pain also often has an underlying cause, like diabetes, shingles, or a pinched nerve. If you’re dealing with new or ongoing nerve pain, please see your doctor so you know what’s going on.

Important safety tips

Cayenne is powerful stuff, so a little caution goes a long way:

It will tingle or burn at first. That’s normal, and it usually gets better with regular use .

Wash your hands really well after applying it, and keep it away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Trust me on this one.

Don’t use it on broken skin, and don’t use it with a heating pad or right before or after a hot shower . Heat can make the burning much stronger.

Always do a patch test first. If it causes irritation or doesn’t help after 2 to 4 weeks, stop using it .

Keep it away from little ones. If you’re breastfeeding, don’t apply it anywhere your baby might touch.

How to make a simple cayenne salve

You’ll need:

½ cup olive oil (or another carrier oil you like)

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper powder

2 tablespoons beeswax pastilles

Cheesecloth or a coffee filter

A small glass jar or tin

Gloves (highly recommended)

Directions:

Add the olive oil and cayenne to a heat-safe jar or the top of a double boiler. Gently warm over low heat for 1 to 2 hours. Keep it warm, never bubbling or smoking. Strain the oil through cheesecloth or a coffee filter. Wear gloves, because the oil is hot in more ways than one. Return the strained oil to the double boiler and add the beeswax. Stir until it melts completely. Pour into your jar or tin and let it cool and firm up. Label it clearly so no one mistakes it for regular lotion.

To use, rub a small amount onto the sore area up to a few times a day, then wash your hands right away. Start with a tiny bit to see how your skin reacts.

A warm way to care for yourself

There’s something special about making a remedy with your own hands, using an ingredient people have trusted for thousands of years. It won’t replace your doctor, but it’s a lovely reminder that sometimes help is hiding right there in the kitchen.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t medical advice. Please talk with your healthcare provider about nerve pain and before using new remedies, especially if you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or have sensitive skin.



