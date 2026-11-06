This Herb Was Used for Insomnia Before Sleeping Pills Existed

There’s nothing quite like lying in bed, exhausted, while your brain refuses to turn off. As a busy mom, I’ve had more of those nights than I can count. Long before sleeping pills lined pharmacy shelves, people reached for a humble root to help them rest. It’s called valerian, and it’s been used for sleep for nearly 2,000 years.

Why people have trusted it for centuries

Valerian (Valeriana officinalis) is a tall plant with clusters of sweet-smelling white and pink flowers. The part used for sleep is the root, which, funny enough, smells a lot like old socks. Here’s why it earned its place in the herb cabinet:

What the research says (the honest version)

I want to be straight with you here. The science on valerian is mixed. Some people swear by it, and a 2015 review of herbal sleep remedies looked at it closely, but overall the NIH says the evidence for sleep is inconsistent. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine doesn’t recommend it for chronic insomnia.

So think of valerian tea as a gentle, old-fashioned part of a calming bedtime routine, not a knockout pill. For some people it helps them wind down. For others, it doesn’t do much. And if you’ve struggled with sleep for a long time, that’s worth talking to your doctor about.

Important safety notes

Valerian is generally considered safe for short-term use for most adults, but there are a few things to know:

Don’t take it with alcohol, sleeping pills, or other sedatives.

Some people get headaches, an upset stomach, vivid dreams, or feel groggy the next morning. A few people actually feel more wired, not sleepier.

Very rare cases of liver problems have been reported, usually when it was combined with other herbs.

Not much is known about its safety during pregnancy or breastfeeding , so skip it then.

If you take any medication, check with your doctor or pharmacist first.

How to make valerian bedtime tea

Because valerian root tastes (and smells) pretty earthy, I like to blend it with other calming herbs to make it more enjoyable.

You’ll need:

1 teaspoon dried valerian root

1 teaspoon dried chamomile flowers

½ teaspoon dried lemon balm

1 cup boiling water

Honey to taste (optional)

Directions:

Add the herbs to a mug or tea infuser. Pour the boiling water over them. Cover and steep for 10 to 15 minutes. Roots need a little longer to release their goodness. Strain, add honey if you like, and sip about 30 to 60 minutes before bed.

The chamomile and lemon balm soften the strong flavor and add their own cozy, calming feel.

Make it part of a wind-down routine

Tea works best when it’s part of a bigger signal to your body that the day is done. Try dimming the lights, putting your phone across the room, and sipping your tea somewhere quiet. Even 15 minutes of slowing down can make a real difference.

People were tossing and turning long before sleeping pills existed, and they found comfort in simple rituals like this one. Sometimes the old ways are a lovely place to start.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t medical advice. Please talk with your healthcare provider before using herbs, especially if you take medication or are pregnant.



