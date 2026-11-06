This Herb Was Used for Depression Before Antidepressants Existed

Long before there was a pill for every feeling, people turned to their gardens and the hillsides when life felt heavy. One little yellow flower showed up again and again in old herbal traditions. Today we know it as St. John’s wort.

I keep it in my herb cabinet, and I love its history. It’s a good reminder that people have always looked for gentle ways to care for their minds, not just their bodies.

Photo by Seval Torun on Unsplash

Why people have trusted it for centuries

St. John’s wort (Hypericum perforatum) blooms bright yellow in early summer. The name likely refers to John the Baptist, since the plant flowers around his feast day in late June. “Wort” is simply an old word for a healing plant, according to the Herb Society of America. Here’s why it earned its reputation:

One honest note: most of those studies used standardized extracts, not homemade tea. The researchers themselves pointed out that products vary a lot, so a cup of tea is a gentler, more traditional way to use the herb.

Important: please read this part

Because St. John’s wort actually affects how your body works, it’s not right for everyone. The NIH notes it can interact in dangerous ways with many medicines, including birth control pills, blood thinners, some heart medications, and seizure medications. It can make them less effective.

Taking it with certain antidepressants can cause a potentially life-threatening rise in serotonin. It can also make your skin more sensitive to the sun, and it may be unsafe during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

If you take any medication, talk with your doctor or pharmacist before trying it. And if you’re already on an antidepressant, please don’t stop or swap it out on your own. Low mood that hangs around deserves real support, and there’s no shame in getting help.

How to make St. John’s wort tea

This is the simple way I make it.

You’ll need:

1 to 2 teaspoons dried St. John’s wort

1 cup boiling water

Honey or lemon to taste (optional)

A pinch of dried lemon balm or a mint leaf (optional, for flavor)

Directions:

Add the dried herb to a mug or tea infuser. Pour the boiling water over it. Cover and steep for 10 minutes. Covering it keeps the good stuff from escaping with the steam. Strain, sweeten if you like, and sip slowly.

The taste on its own is a little earthy and slightly bitter. Adding lemon balm makes it much more pleasant, and lemon balm has its own long history as a calming herb.

A few small things that help too

Herbs work best alongside the basics. Getting outside in the morning light, moving your body a little, eating real meals, and talking with someone you trust all matter. On hard days, even a warm mug of tea and five quiet minutes can feel like a small act of kindness to yourself.

Our great-grandmothers didn’t have all the answers, but they knew how to slow down and care for themselves with what grew around them. Sometimes that’s a beautiful place to start.

This article is for informational purposes only and isn’t medical advice. Please talk with your healthcare provider before using herbs, especially if you take medication or are pregnant.



