Arkansas Down Syndrome Association hosts 4th annual Buddy Walk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Down Syndrome Association hosted an event at War Memorial Stadium Saturday to mark Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The 4th annual Buddy Walk offered games and family fun, as well as music.

This is the largest event of the year for the Arkansas Down Syndrome Association, which is also celebrating 20 years of service to the community.

“This is one of my favorite events,” Michael Joe Lanari, known as MJ the DJ said. “I’m proud that I’m the DJ.”

2024 Miss Arkansas Camille Cathey helped pass out awards at the event.

For more information about the mission of the Arkansas Down Syndrome Association, visit ARDownSyndrome.org .

