Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KARK 4 News

    Arkansas Down Syndrome Association hosts 4th annual Buddy Walk

    By Brandon Ringo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VYUk_0wNsXHbw00

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Down Syndrome Association hosted an event at War Memorial Stadium Saturday to mark Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

    The 4th annual Buddy Walk offered games and family fun, as well as music.

    Arkansas mother, advocate speaks in honor of son on World Down Syndrome Day

    This is the largest event of the year for the Arkansas Down Syndrome Association, which is also celebrating 20 years of service to the community.

    “This is one of my favorite events,” Michael Joe Lanari, known as MJ the DJ said. “I’m proud that I’m the DJ.”

    Miss White River Camille Cathey wins 2024 Miss Arkansas competition

    2024 Miss Arkansas Camille Cathey helped pass out awards at the event.

    For more information about the mission of the Arkansas Down Syndrome Association, visit ARDownSyndrome.org .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

    Related Search

    Down syndrome awarenessBuddy walk eventLittle RockCommunity serviceWar Memorial stadiumCamille Cathey

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Arkansas Beef Council names burger from Cave City restaurant as Arkansas’s best burger
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    Russellville police searching for bank robbery suspect
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Two Rivers Park hosts first Stride for a Cure 5K
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Terminally ill Illinois woman meets her idol, Jelly Roll
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Jimmy John’s introducing limited-time ‘Picklewich’
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Scare Claire: Village of Screams with KARK 4 Today
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    KARK 4 News16 hours ago
    Pulaski County deputies ID victim, make arrest in Mimosa Road deadly shooting
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Mother of Ebby Steppach hopes for development in case nine years after her disappearance
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    ‘We aren’t supposed to bury our kids,’ Little Rock mother remembers son one year after his killing
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Disaster loan deadline approaching in Arkansas for Small Business Administration working capital program
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested on murder-for-hire charges; affiliates of his rap group also charged
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Arkansas tops best states for fuel efficiency and hybrid/EV adoption
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Sam’s Club’s new Thanksgiving meal kit feeds 10 for under $100
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    ‘All in’ Lakeside High School football team honors teammate’s father killed in motorcycle crash
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    What is GivingTuesday, and when is it?
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy