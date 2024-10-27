Open in App
    • KARK 4 News

    Two Rivers Park hosts first Stride for a Cure 5K

    By Brandon Ringo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LDbJC_0wNrSFSA00

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The weather was ideal, and hundreds of runners and walkers gathered to take part in the first Stride for a Cure 5K Saturday morning.

    The run and walk for breast cancer awareness took place at Two Rivers Park.

    Breast cancer survivor details diagnosis journey with The Breast Center at CARTI

    The woman who started Stride for a Cure is Dr. Kim Leverett, an 11-year breast cancer survivor and personal trainer.

    “We’re here today just celebrating life,” Dr. Leverett said. “Loving on each other, meeting new friends, and making this. Hopefully next year we’ll do it again.”

    Net proceeds from Stride for a Cure will go to the nonprofit Arkansas Cancer Coalition .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

