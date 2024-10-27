Two Rivers Park hosts first Stride for a Cure 5K

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The weather was ideal, and hundreds of runners and walkers gathered to take part in the first Stride for a Cure 5K Saturday morning.

The run and walk for breast cancer awareness took place at Two Rivers Park.

The woman who started Stride for a Cure is Dr. Kim Leverett, an 11-year breast cancer survivor and personal trainer.

“We’re here today just celebrating life,” Dr. Leverett said. “Loving on each other, meeting new friends, and making this. Hopefully next year we’ll do it again.”

Net proceeds from Stride for a Cure will go to the nonprofit Arkansas Cancer Coalition .

