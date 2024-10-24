I-55 bridge connecting Tennessee to Arkansas closing for construction Oct. 26

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 55 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas will be closed for a few days for construction, according to the city of West Memphis, Arkansas.

The bridge will close at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, and will reopen on Monday, October 28 at 6 a.m. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be continuing its construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange.

Below is a list of road closures that will affect drivers.

I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas.

I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee in Tennessee, but local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit.

The I-55 southbound ramp will be closed.

Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed.

The city of West Memphis says a detour will be posted at the time of the closure.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.