Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KARK 4 News

    I-55 bridge connecting Tennessee to Arkansas closing for construction Oct. 26

    By Megan Fayard,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0chN_0wKHPw3l00

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Interstate 55 bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas will be closed for a few days for construction, according to the city of West Memphis, Arkansas.

    The bridge will close at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, and will reopen on Monday, October 28 at 6 a.m. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be continuing its construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange.

    ARDOT, Tennessee DOT secure $393 million for new I-55 Mississippi River bridge

    Below is a list of road closures that will affect drivers.

    • I-55 southbound will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas.
    • I-55 northbound will be closed at South Parkway in Tennessee in Tennessee, but local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit.
    • The I-55 southbound ramp will be closed.
    • Crump Boulevard westbound will be closed.

    The city of West Memphis says a detour will be posted at the time of the closure.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

    Related Search

    West MemphisMississippi RiverBridge closureRoad constructionBridgeport roadTraffic detours

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Bruce Mason
    1d ago
    Destroy and build a new one
    Charles Thomas
    1d ago
    job's with the infrastructure bill... yes!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Double lane closures set for I-30 eastbound between Little Rock & North Little Rock
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    UPDATE: North Little Rock crashes cleared at I-30, I-430 river bridge
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    Arkansas Beef Council names burger from Cave City restaurant as Arkansas’s best burger
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    ‘All in’ Lakeside High School football team honors teammate’s father killed in motorcycle crash
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Buffalo National River issues temporary fire ban
    KARK 4 News16 hours ago
    Arkansas State Police investigation underway after 1-year-old dies in house fire in Chicot County
    KARK 4 News14 hours ago
    Big Game Bound: Hopkins on the move to Kansas City
    KARK 4 News20 hours ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Flu activity remains minimal in weekly Arkansas Department of Health report
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Ron Ely, TV’s ‘Tarzan’ in the 1960s, dies at 86
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Record-breaking heat possible this week
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    UPDATE: Traffic moving again on eastbound I-40 near Maumelle after grass fire
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Monster swordfish breaks California record
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    ‘We aren’t supposed to bury our kids,’ Little Rock mother remembers son one year after his killing
    KARK 4 News9 hours ago
    Mother of Ebby Steppach hopes for development in case nine years after her disappearance
    KARK 4 News14 hours ago
    Candidates raise issue with removal of campaign signs at Little Rock shopping center
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Almost 20 teams gather for Special Olympics flag football at War Memorial Stadium
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    Scare Claire: Village of Screams with KARK 4 Today
    KARK 4 News23 hours ago
    TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews strike gas line, again, on Grade; Route 61, Coal Creek Plaza closed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Pine Bluff residents speak on trash pickup issues amid rate increase
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    PHOTOS: Monte Ne ruins surface at Beaver Lake after drought in Northwest Arkansas
    KARK 4 News13 hours ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Why only the Quarter Pounder was linked
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy