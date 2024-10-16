Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KARK 4 News

    Arkansas Time Hosting All Arkansas Festival

    By Kristen Cook,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXda6_0w9CVI0i00

    Arkansas Times will be hosting the All Arkansas Festival. It will be held Thursday, October 17th at Argenta Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m.

    You can buy ticket by clicking here .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Two traffic stops result in 198-pound marijuana seizure in Pope County
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Liam Payne died from ‘multiple traumas,’ ‘internal and external bleeding,’ autopsy reveals
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    KARK 4 News celebrates 30 years of Bob Clausen
    KARK 4 News21 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    KARK 4 News23 hours ago
    Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Weekend Forecast is Updated
    KARK 4 News23 hours ago
    Little Rock Zoo welcomes Riana the fossa
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Jacksonville police searching for missing woman; family hopes she will be found quickly
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Little Rock family speaks out after bullets ripped through home, forcing them out
    KARK 4 News18 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Hot Springs man arrested for allegedly shooting BB gun at people, car in Walmart parking lot
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Big Game Bound: Can Payton’s hot streak continue?
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    Crash blocks southbound traffic on I-530 near Little Rock
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Police searching for missing 88-year-old Grant County man
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    KARK 4 News22 hours ago
    Mayflower family mourning woman killed in house fire
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    McDonald’s largest fry producer closes factory; CEO blames $5 meals
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Spirit Halloween program helps Arkansas Children’s Hospital celebrate spooky season
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Perry County locals react to chief deputy’s DWI arrest
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    North Little Rock Fire Department saves dog that had fallen down cliffside
    KARK 4 News22 hours ago
    Former Las Vegas-area official sentenced in murder of journalist
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy