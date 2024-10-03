Pulaski County deputies investigating after finding body during welfare check

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Pulaski County are investigating after they found a body during a welfare check early Thursday morning.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check in the 15000 block of Lawson Road at 3:47 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

Investigators have not released details on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

