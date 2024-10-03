Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KARK 4 News

    Pulaski County deputies investigating after finding body during welfare check

    By Miriam BattlesCaroline Derby,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTn5i_0vspEyFj00

    PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Pulaski County are investigating after they found a body during a welfare check early Thursday morning.

    According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a welfare check in the 15000 block of Lawson Road at 3:47 a.m.

    Pulaski County deputies ID suspect in west Little Rock police standoff

    After arriving on the scene, deputies said they found a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds. Officials have not identified the victim at this time.

    Investigators have not released details on a possible suspect.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found during wellness check
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Garland County deputies investigating after man killed in September shooting
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    CDC statistics show overdose deaths decreasing in Arkansas
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    ‘No mother should have to bear this,’ Community members react to Morgan Nick investigation update
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Pine Bluff PD: 1 dead, 1 arrested in deadly Saturday morning shooting
    KARK 4 News7 hours ago
    VIDEO: Arkansas State Police arrest teen homicide suspect following high-speed pursuit in Texarkana
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    KARK 4 News3 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Alma police give update on Morgan Nick case, say DNA found in truck links Billy Jack Lincks as suspect
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    13-year-old accused of suffocating 8-year-old cousin indicted, will be tried in adult court
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Arkansas man sentenced on felon with firearm charges after 2018 arrest
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Family hopes for answers 30 years after loved one’s disappearance from Searcy
    KARK 4 News5 days ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Bought a Clif Bar? You could be paid as part of a class action settlement
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Standoff between Little Rock police, Pulaski County deputies and gunman in west Little Rock home ends without injury
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Sherwood police searching for 19-year-old mother & 11-month-old daughter
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    October was once the 8th month of the year
    KARK 4 News14 hours ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    ‘See you on the other side’: Popular TV host announces own death at 67
    KARK 4 News2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Trump returns to site of assassination, honors shooting victims
    KARK 4 News1 day ago
    McDonald’s is bringing back its famous ‘Boo Buckets,’ with a new color
    KARK 4 News4 days ago
    Man facing charges in wrong-way Interstate 30 crash involving Clark County deputy
    KARK 4 News1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy