Kapolei’s nonprofit and social service scene is busy right now, with several groups adding staff to support veterans and kids with special needs. If you like helping people face-to-face, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help veterans who are homeless or at risk get connected to housing and support services. You’ll visit shelters and community sites, keep a client database, arrange screenings and rides, and work closely with partner agencies. 1+ year in social services and a valid driver’s license are required.

Employer: U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support fellow veterans with life skills, recovery goals, and day-to-day needs in housing and support programs. You’ll lead or assist with groups, outings, and events, help with paperwork and appointments, and provide peer coaching. Veteran or military family experience is a plus, along with 1 year in social services and a driver’s license.

Employer: Easterseals Hawaii

Location: Honolulu, HI (serving families on Oʻahu)

(serving families on Oʻahu) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $18–$28/hour (DOE)

Work one-on-one with children with Autism and developmental differences at home, in clinic, and in the community. You’ll follow ABA treatment plans, document sessions, and partner with families and a clinical team. High school diploma required; RBT certification and ASD experience preferred; must have reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.