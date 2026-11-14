Kapolei’s hospitality scene is busy right now, from casual dining to luxury resorts. If you like working with people and keeping a friendly vibe, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$16 per hour + tips

Highlights: Greet guests, run food, clear tables, answer phones, and help with takeout in a fast-paced, team-focused restaurant. Flexible hours, medical and dental once qualified, and you’ll be the friendly face guests see first. Proof of full vaccination required; must be able to work days, nights, weekdays, and weekends.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Part-time / On-call

Pay: $31.82 per hour

Highlights: Lead group classes and private sessions at a luxury beachfront resort, creating fun and unique wellness experiences for guests. Role is ideal for someone with 15+ years in fitness, strong presentation skills, and flexible availability; includes perks like 401(k) eligibility, free staff meals, parking, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Temporary full-time (about 1–2 months, possible extension)

Pay: $25.75 per hour

Highlights: Support the Club Lounge by setting up buffets, serving food and drinks, and keeping the space spotless for high-end guests. Full-time schedule (5 days/40 hours) with benefits similar to regular staff, plus training, free meals, and access to Four Seasons hotel stay perks; liquor card and TB clearance required.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.