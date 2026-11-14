Kapolei’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands staffing up for shoppers and the holiday rush. If you like helping customers and keeping a store buzzing, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Temporary, Seasonal, Commission-Eligible

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based incentives/bonuses)

Help customers pick out special pieces in the Fine Jewelry and Watch area during the busy season. This role is all about warm service, strong product knowledge, and meeting sales goals, with access to merchandise discounts, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-Time, Commission-Eligible

Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based incentives/bonuses)

Full-time fine jewelry role focused on building long-term client relationships and hitting sales targets. You’ll get ongoing training, work with luxury brands, and may qualify for health insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and employee discounts.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Not listed (paid at or above local minimum wage)

Lead the sales floor at a fun accessories store, help with ear piercings, and keep the shop looking “Insta-ready.” You’ll support store operations, drive sales, and enjoy employee discounts, 401(k) match, and paid time off benefits (per policy and eligibility).

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—Kapolei retail spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.