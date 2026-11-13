Kapolei’s energy and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like working with power, cables, and controls. If you’ve got technical skills (or want to grow them), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (note: GE offers geographic pay differentials of 110%–130% of base salary in some areas)

Power plant role focused on electrical, instrumentation, and control systems—you’ll maintain switchgear, MCCs, distribution panels, and emissions monitoring systems. Good fit if you have 2+ years in power plant/marine/refinery work, can handle call-outs, and want strong benefits plus professional development in the clean energy space.

Employer: Tanadgusix Corporation (TDX)

Location: Kapolei, HI (Oahu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $35.00 per hour, plus benefits and overtime eligibility

Field-based role installing and testing copper and fiber cabling for inside and outside plant projects—lots of hands-on work with ladders, tools, and light construction gear. Great if you’re reliable, can travel around Hawaii and the Pacific, and want a path to grow your skills in telecom and low-voltage work (they’re willing to train on tools).

Employer: Reworld Waste

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time, 12-hour rotating shifts

Salary: $39.86 – $53.08 per hour

High-responsibility role keeping power plant electrical systems and controls running—switchgear up to 13.8kV, turbines, boilers, CEMS, DCS, and more. Strong match if you have technical/apprentice training, like troubleshooting complex systems, and want day-one benefits plus a strong 401(k) match (up to 7%).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.