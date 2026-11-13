Kapolei’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in education, tourism, and financial services. If you like building relationships and growing revenue, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hawaii Tokai International College (HTIC)

Hawaii Tokai International College (HTIC) Location: Kapolei, HI (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead global partnerships for a local college—build programs with schools, companies, and sports groups, and turn campus facilities into revenue. Great fit if you have a business background, 4+ years’ experience, and strong English/Japanese skills and want a strategic role reporting to the Chancellor.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Kapolei, HI (US-based, remote-friendly)

(US-based, remote-friendly) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based

Grow your income in insurance and financial services with no cold calling—you work qualified leads. Training, mentorship, and leadership growth paths make this good for both entry-level and experienced sales pros who are goal-driven.

Employer: Mauka Warriors Lūʻau

Location: Kapolei, HI 96707 (hybrid remote)

(hybrid remote) Type: Full-time (no less than 25 hours/week )

(no less than ) Pay: From $23.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, FSA, life insurance, employee discount, flexible schedule

Hands-on role mixing guest experience, online ticketing (Viator/GetYourGuide), Shopify merch, reviews, and basic graphic design. Ideal if you’re organized, assertive, and customer-focused, and want to help a growing lūʻau improve reviews, revenue, and on-site operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.