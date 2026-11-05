🍽️ Kapolei Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Roles Up to $30/hr

Kapolei’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with solid options from casual cafes to luxury resorts. If you like fast-paced work and steady tips, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Kalapawai Cafe and Deli

Kalapawai Cafe and Deli Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Part-time (Sun–Tue, ~2pm–10pm)

(Sun–Tue, ~2pm–10pm) Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced but simple dishwashing role: clean dishes, pots, and pans, help break down stations, and keep the kitchen tidy. Medical, dental, vision, drug plan and 25% menu discount when eligible.

Employer: Local Kapolei restaurant

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hr + ~$4–$5/hr tips (about $22–$25/hr total)

Hands-on lead cook role doing bulk cooking, proteins, soups, sauces, and daily specials while overseeing kitchen staff. Great fit if you have 5+ years line experience and 2+ years supervising in a high-tempo kitchen.

Employer: Local Kapolei restaurant

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25/hr + ~ $5/hr tips (about $28–$30/hr total)

Step into a leadership role: create daily specials, help with menu changes, manage inventory, ordering, and staff, and keep food safety on point. Ideal if you’ve been a sous chef/kitchen manager for 2+ years or worked all stations for 5+ years.

Employer: Local Kapolei restaurant

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time (2pm–close)

Pay: $17–$18/hr + ~$4–$6/hr tips (about $21–$24/hr total)

Evening pantry/grill/sauté role handling appetizers, salads, pizzas, desserts, plus general kitchen cleaning. Comes with medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, profit sharing, and 25% off your bill when eligible.

Employer: Local Kapolei restaurant

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time / other (varied shifts)

Full-time / other (varied shifts) Pay: $17–$18/hr + ~$4–$6/hr tips (about $21–$24/hr total)

Line cook / sandwich maker roles for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with room to grow a restaurant career. Expect fast pace, open-kitchen customer interaction, and a mix of prep, cooking, cleaning, and equipment care; medical, vision, dental when eligible.

Employer: Local Kapolei restaurant

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time (mornings)

(mornings) Pay: $14–$16/hr + ~$5–$7/hr tips (about $17–$23/hr total)

Morning role cooking breakfast and lunch, doing veggie and deli prep, sauces, soups, and sandwich line work. Good for early birds who can flip eggs, work a flat top, grill meats to temp, and handle high volume.

Employer: Four Seasons Resort O’ahu at Ko Olina

Location: Kapolei, HI (Ko Olina)

Type: On-call / Part-time

Pay: $21.75/hr

Support the Serenity Pool restaurant as a food runner/server assistant: set up and break down stations and buffet, keep the area clean, and help servers during service. Nice way to get luxury resort experience with training, employee meals, and other Four Seasons perks.

Employer: Hawai‘i State Judiciary

Location: Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility, Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time, temporary (through June 30, 2027, possible extension)

Pay: Not listed

Quantity cooking role in a 24/7 secure facility, preparing meals and possibly supervising helpers. Requires 2 years of quantity cooking experience and the ability to lift and carry up to 70 lbs; may include evenings, holidays, and overtime.

Employer: Hawaii Escape

Location: Kapolei, HI 96707

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$17/hr

Fun, guest-facing job at a mini golf spot: greet guests, manage check-ins and tee times, handle cash, help with events and parties, and support light food service. Great if you enjoy working with families and can do both day and night shifts.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.