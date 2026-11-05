🔧 Kapolei, HI Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kapolei’s maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles from private companies and the federal side. If you like working with tools, being outdoors, and keeping buildings and grounds in shape, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Facilities Group

The Facilities Group Location: Kapolei, HI (Kalaeloa, 540-acre property)

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 7 AM–4 PM )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: Competitive, with performance-based bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Lead a 5-person crew caring for a huge mixed-use property—grounds, brush, and light building repairs. Good fit if you have 5+ years in maintenance/landscaping or trades, like running equipment (mowers, skid steers, chainsaws), and want PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401k, and a clear path into facilities leadership.

Employer: Coast Guard Exchange (MWR Barber’s Point)

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Intermittent / Part-time

Salary: $26.04/hour

Who May Apply: All sources; open until filled

Hands-on role helping with basic plumbing, carpentry, painting, electrical, and building repairs on base facilities and equipment. Great if you have general maintenance skills, can handle light to moderate physical work, and want strong federal-style benefits like paid leave, insurance options, pension, 401k, and tuition help.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time

Salary: After paid training, expected earnings $40,000–$60,000/year

Join a national leader in water cleanup, using specialized equipment to remove water and damaged materials from homes and buildings. No experience needed—good for folks from construction, lawn care, pest control, or general labor—with paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401k match, profit sharing, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.