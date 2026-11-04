📋 Kapolei Admin Jobs with Multiple Flexible, Hourly Roles

Kapolei has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from steady weekday work to flexible nights and seasonal roles. If you like organizing, data, and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Access | Information Management

Access | Information Management Location: Kapolei, HI

Type: Full-time, weekday hours (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $17.50/hour

Handle document prep, scanning, and data entry for sensitive client records in a records center setting. This role is great if you’re detail‑oriented, like routine, and don’t mind some physical work (lifting boxes up to 40 lbs), with benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, and a retirement plan with company match.

Employer: Blood Bank of Hawaii

Location: Kapolei, HI 96707 (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.53/hour

Enter and update donor information, check forms for accuracy, and help keep records clean and organized for a mission‑driven nonprofit that supports hospitals across Hawaii. Good fit if you type 45–50 wpm, are detail‑focused, and can work evening/night shifts, including some weekends and holidays.

Employer: H&R Block

Location: Kapolei, HI (in person)

Type: Seasonal, full-time

Pay Range: $16.00 – $27.00/hour (depending on experience and location)

Be the first face clients see at a busy tax office—greet guests, answer phones, schedule appointments, and scan/organize documents. Ideal if you enjoy talking with people, can juggle tasks in a fast‑paced office, and are available evenings and weekends during tax season.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on hours and growth paths in the full posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.