Kapalua’s resort scene is busy, and The Ritz-Carlton is hiring. If you like guest-facing work with ocean views, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Marriott International (The Ritz-Carlton)

Marriott International (The Ritz-Carlton) Location: Kapalua, HI (1 Ritz-Carlton Drive)

(1 Ritz-Carlton Drive) Type: Full-time, Non-management

Pay: $25.29/hour

Welcome guests, manage seating, and keep the lobby lounge running smoothly. Great fit if you enjoy greeting people, staying organized, and want a steady full-time role with no prior experience required.

Employer: Marriott International (The Ritz-Carlton)

Marriott International (The Ritz-Carlton) Location: Kapalua, HI (1 Ritz-Carlton Drive)

(1 Ritz-Carlton Drive) Type: Part-time, Non-management

Pay: $23.53–$26.14/hour

Support the pool and food & beverage team by stocking, cleaning, and closing down the area. Good for someone who likes staying active, working near the water, and wants flexible part-time hours.

Employer: Marriott International (The Ritz-Carlton)

Marriott International (The Ritz-Carlton) Location: Kapalua, HI (1 Ritz-Carlton Drive)

(1 Ritz-Carlton Drive) Type: Full-time, Non-management

Pay: $14.75/hour + tips (Training/PTO rate $29.50/hour)

Serve food and drinks at the Burger Shack, take orders in MICROS, and check in with guests to keep them happy. Ideal if you have 1+ year serving experience, like a fast-paced beachy vibe, and want a tipped role.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.