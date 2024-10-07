Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Kansas Reflector

    Former police chief, who raided Kansas newspaper, returns to face criminal charge

    By Anna Kaminski,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OV14r_0vxr7jl700

    Former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody on Oct. 7, 2024, enters the Marion County Courthouse for his first appearance in a low-level felony case. (Anna Kaminski/Kansas Reflector)

    MARION — Former Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody returned Monday to the town where he raided a newspaper to face a dozen journalists along with a felony charge for his actions after the raid.

    Cody led police in the Aug. 11, 2023, raid on the Marion County Record, the editor’s home and a councilwoman’s home under the false pretense that a newspaper reporter had committed identity theft by looking up restaurateur Kari Newell’s driving record. Special prosecutors charged Cody with one count of interference with the judicial process, a low-level felony, for asking Newell after the raid to delete text messages between the two. Cody told her he was concerned their relationship would be misinterpreted, according to court documents.

    One year later , Cody is party to five federal civil lawsuits in addition to the criminal case.

    Monday’s hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, was Cody’s first public appearance in the town since he resigned as police chief amid intense scrutiny in October 2023. In a courtroom with an audience mostly of reporters, Cody was straight-faced and silent.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFVIm_0vxr7jl700
    Gideon Cody, middle, appears Oct. 7, 2024, in Marion County District Court with defense attorney Sal Intagliata. (Pool photo by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

    District Judge Ryan Rosauer rejected Cody’s motion to dismiss the charge for lack of probable cause.

    Rosauer, prosecutors and Cody’s defense agreed that Cody won’t be required to appear in court for minor hearings and case proceedings, including the case’s next scheduled hearing on Dec. 16. Court filings show Cody is believed to be living in Hawaii.

    Cody and Sal Intagliata, a Wichita attorney who is defending Cody, declined to answer reporters’ questions as they left the courthouse. Intagliata said the “full story” would come out as the case is litigated in court. Cody didn’t speak.

    Intagliata, as he ushered Cody into a car, told reporters: “If I have any comment at all on behalf of Mr. Cody, it would be this: that the people of Marion County, really the most important people involved in this situation, take a minute to reserve judgment, take a moment to, like, avoid jumping to conclusions, and allow the system to work.”

    Cody won’t be required to pay a cash bond. Instead, Rosauer ordered a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, which Cody only will have to pay if he fails to show up to court when required.

    If convicted, Cody would face presumed probation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMz0e_0vxr7jl700
    Marion County Record editor and publisher Eric Meyer answers reporters questions Oct. 7, 2024, outside the newspaper office. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

    Following the hearing, Marion County Record editor and publisher Eric Meyer answered questions from a dozen reporters who gathered outside the newspaper office across the street from the courthouse. They asked him to respond to Intagliata.

    “We can take a delay of the justice system, as long as the delay actually results in proper assessment of things,” Meyer said. “We’re not in a hurry. He should have plenty of time to think about what he did.”

    Meyer said Cody shouldn’t be the only one who is charged with a crime. Others, Meyer said, should have intervened — including other police officers, the sheriff, the county attorney, and the magistrate who signed the search warrants.

    “Somewhere the system failed,” Meyer said. “These are the people who are supposed to protect our rights. They didn’t do it. That’s why I hate to see Gideon Cody be the fall guy for all this. Yes, he deserves a great deal of credit or blame for what went on in here, but there are others who were well aware of it.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Topeka man was shot 34 times by police. Circumstances of his death make trust difficult.
    Kansas Reflector23 days ago
    ‘Accessories to the knife’: God’s Misfits case leaves us pondering the nature of good and evil
    Kansas Reflector17 days ago
    Whatever you want to believe, COVID-19 still surges through Kansas. Even worse waits in the wings.
    Kansas Reflector27 days ago
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    In the aftermath of a deadly shooting, violent threats plague Kansas schools. Can our kids survive?
    Kansas Reflector6 days ago
    Kansas to award another $2 million to bridge digital divide
    Kansas Reflector25 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Passage of Missouri sports betting amendment will squeeze Kansas gaming revenue
    Kansas Reflector13 days ago
    Kansas secretary of state, attorney general offices evacuated with separate suspicious packages
    Kansas Reflector22 days ago
    Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska Teamsters endorse Harris-Walz ticket
    Kansas Reflector13 days ago
    Kansas State University researchers say carbon sequestration on farms can combat climate change
    Kansas Reflector27 days ago
    Dockworkers suspend strike that threatened to cripple commerce
    Kansas Reflector5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Nebraska, other attorneys general challenge California regulation on big trucks
    Kansas Reflector21 days ago
    Aetna loses challenge of Kansas Medicaid contract process
    Kansas Reflector4 hours ago
    If courts fail to intervene, Missouri governor must halt the execution of Marcellus Williams
    Kansas Reflector16 days ago
    Kansas mental health ranking improves, but numbers for young people worsen
    Kansas Reflector15 days ago
    Five Missouri, Kansas members of Congress send tough critique of troubled mail service to D.C.
    Kansas Reflector21 days ago
    Rent is eating up a greater share of tenants’ income in almost every state
    Kansas Reflector23 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Facebook throttles local League of Women Voters with an election coming up. Kansans, stay vigilant.
    Kansas Reflector9 days ago
    6  ‘cult’ leaders convicted in scheme that forced children to work unpaid in Kansas City, Kansas
    Kansas Reflector21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy