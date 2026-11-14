📢 Local band students earn district honors

Several CSS band students recently stood out at the South Central District Honor Band.

Five students auditioned: Tyler Addis-Miller, Gabe Crampton, Lillian Gerstenkorn, Coldrick Hill, and Tyler Weber. Of these, Lillian Gerstenkorn earned the only piccolo spot in the 1234A honor band.

She will travel to Maize High School on December 5 for an all-day rehearsal, followed by an afternoon concert. This was the first round of auditions. Lillian will next go to state auditions on January 16 to try for the piccolo spot in the 1234A All-State ensemble.

While those auditions were happening, Gauis Woodin and Gideon Givens spent the day rehearsing and performing with the South Central District Middle School Honor Band, ending with a concert at 3:30 PM.

When you see these students, give them a big congratulations, and be sure to wish Lillian luck on her state audition!