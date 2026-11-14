📅 Outlaws Sectional Playoff Game Tonight

The South Sumner Outlaws are on the road tonight to face the Clifton-Clyde Eagles in a Sectional Playoff matchup.

Date: Tonight, 11/13/26

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Location: Clifton-Clyde, Clyde, KS

Watch live: NFHS Network (streaming)

A pep bus is heading to the game with Outlaw fans to cheer on the team.

Important parking note for fans traveling to Clyde:

Clifton-Clyde allows fans to park around the football field. If you park around the perimeter, turn your headlights completely off for the entire game so you don’t distract the players.

Safe travels to everyone heading to Clyde — Go Outlaws!