📅 Learn to Weave Pin Loom Coasters for the Holidays

Give your gifts a cozy, handmade touch this year.

On November 14, 2026, the South Branch Library is hosting a “Handmade for the Holidays: Pin Loom Coasters” class. You’ll learn how to use a pin loom and handspun yarn to weave your own set of drink coasters.

This is a hands-on class that covers basic weaving techniques and lets you play with the texture and look of handspun yarn. It’s part of Maker November, a month-long celebration of makers, creativity, and hands-on learning at the South Branch Library.

Registration is not required, but appreciated.

Library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion or documentation. Tell library staff if you prefer not to be photographed or filmed.