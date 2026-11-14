📅 Little Board Game Club for ages 3–7

Bring your little ones to the library for some simple, fun games made just for young kids.

The Little Board Game Club lets children ages 3–7 try colorful, easy-to-learn board games and puzzles that build early skills like counting, taking turns, and working together — all while they play.

This event takes place at the library on November 14, 2026.

Please note: library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion or to document activities. Tell library staff if you do not want you or your child to be photographed.