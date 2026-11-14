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Basehor
📅 USD 458 Thanksgiving break: Nov 22–28, classes back Nov 30
2 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving break dates for USD 458 are set, so you can start planning now.
Students will be off for Thanksgiving break the week of November 22–28.
Classes will resume on Monday, November 30.
If you have kids in Basehor-Linwood schools, this is a good time to think about childcare, travel plans, and any family activities you want to schedule during that week off from school.
More Info: Plan now for Thanksgiving break! 11/23-11/27 | Bas...
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