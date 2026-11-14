💰 Fill a bag of books, movies & CDs for $2 at West Wyandotte Library

The West Wyandotte Library is holding a Winter Book Sale to clear out storage shelves.

They’ll provide the bag, and you can fill it with any books, movies, or CDs you want from the sale area. The whole bag costs just $2.00.

This is a nice chance to stock up on cheap reads and movies for yourself or your family.

Note: Library programs and events may be photographed or videotaped for promotion or to document activities. Tell library staff if you prefer not to be photographed.