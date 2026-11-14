📅 Storytime with Chief Judith Manthe for Native American Heritage Month

Bring the kids to a special family storytime with Chief Judith ‘Trǫnyáęhk’ Manthe of the Wyandot Nation of Kansas in honor of National Native American Heritage Month.

She will:

Read “A Gift from Nature” by Michelle Mayer

Talk about Turtle Island

Share and discuss a box of Native items

This event is geared toward children over age 2 and their families. No registration is required—just drop in.

Note: Library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion and to document activities. Tell library staff if you or your child do not want to be photographed or filmed.

Date: November 14, 2026 Age group: Children (over 2) and families