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📅 Family storytime with Wyandot Chief Judith Manthe Nov. 14
📅 Storytime with Chief Judith Manthe for Native American Heritage Month
Bring the kids to a special family storytime with Chief Judith ‘Trǫnyáęhk’ Manthe of the Wyandot Nation of Kansas in honor of National Native American Heritage Month.
She will:
- Read “A Gift from Nature” by Michelle Mayer
- Talk about Turtle Island
- Share and discuss a box of Native items
This event is geared toward children over age 2 and their families. No registration is required—just drop in.
Note: Library programs may be photographed or videotaped for promotion and to document activities. Tell library staff if you or your child do not want to be photographed or filmed.
Date: November 14, 2026 Age group: Children (over 2) and families
More Info: Storytime with Chief Judith ‘Trǫnyáęhk’ Manthe | K...
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