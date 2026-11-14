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⚠️ Nov. 14 Fall Work Day at Nature Center cancelled
11 days ago
⚠️ Great Plains Nature Center Fall Work Day cancelled
The Great Plains Nature Center Fall Work Day scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 6232 E. 29th St. North has been cancelled.
An update on November 13 says the event is called off because wind chills may drop below freezing. The work to get the park ready for colder weather will now be done by park staff instead of volunteers.
If you have questions, you can contact Darah Jewell at darah@gpnc.org.
More Info: Cancelled: Great Plains Nature Center Fall Work Da...
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