Families are invited to Donuts with Santa on Saturday, December 12 from 9 AM–12 PM at Memorial Hall, 600 N 7th St. in Wyandotte County, featuring free holiday crafts, festive activities, prizes, music, donuts, and a visit with Santa. More information: https://www.wycokck.org/Engage-With-Us/Calendar-of-Events/Donuts-with-Santa

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wyandotte County/KCK Parks and Recreation