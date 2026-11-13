Republic County Schools will present "Too Many Ghosts" by Todd Wallinger at the Blair Theater on 2026-11-13 and 2026-11-14 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the house opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Republic County Schools