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🏥 Multiple Healthcare Openings in Overland Township, KS
Overland Township has a steady flow of healthcare hiring right now, especially for nurses and imaging pros. If you’re ready for a change, these full-time roles are worth a look.
Registered Nurse (Weekend Only)
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Overland, KS
- Type: Full-time, weekend-only schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct patient care, give meds, and work closely with a care team in a fast-paced hospital setting. Good fit if you want steady hours on weekends and like being hands-on with patients.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Overland, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run radiology equipment to capture clear diagnostic images and support physicians with accurate results. Ideal if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with imaging tech, and like working in an active clinical setting.
MRI Technologist
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Overland, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate MRI scanners, position patients safely, and produce high-quality images for radiologists, including in trauma and campus-based care. Great for someone trained in MRI who wants to be central to diagnosis and treatment planning.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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