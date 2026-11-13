📅 Free Santa storytime at Waverly Library

Bring the kids to the Waverly Branch Library for a cozy Storytime With Santa!

On December 2, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 pm, the library will host a special holiday storytime with Christmas stories, songs, hot cocoa, cookies, and visits with Santa Claus.

The event is FREE and takes place at the Waverly Branch.

Perfect for families looking for a simple, fun holiday outing with the kids.