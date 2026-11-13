⚠️ City explains Derby Shores financing and STAR Bonds

The City of Derby has shared an update on the Derby Shores development and how Sales Tax and Revenue (STAR) Bonds are being used.

Key points:

There is pending litigation involving Derby Shores. Because of this, the City is not commenting on specific legal claims .

involving Derby Shores. Because of this, the City is . STAR Bonds use sales tax generated inside the STAR Bond district to repay bonds for eligible project costs.

to repay bonds for eligible project costs. Bond money is not handed directly to developers . Funds sit in interest‑bearing escrow accounts and are only paid out after expenses are incurred, documented, reviewed, and approved.

. Funds sit in and are only paid out after expenses are incurred, documented, reviewed, and approved. For Derby Shores, about $100 million is private investment. Up to $32.25 million is eligible for STAR Bond use. So far, $9.253 million has been paid out, with $22.997 million still in escrow for remaining work.

is private investment. Up to is eligible for STAR Bond use. So far, has been paid out, with still in escrow for remaining work. Derby’s STAR Bond district is performing well . Current collections show bonds are on track to be paid off early , and they are not at risk of default .

. Current collections show bonds are on track to be , and they are . The STAR Bond program has annual independent audits (since 2017), shared with the Kansas Department of Commerce, and no issues have been found.

The City says it shares residents’ concerns about delays and remains committed to transparency and protecting public funds.