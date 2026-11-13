undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wichita
Foster family event at Wichita Sports Forum Dec. 9
7 days ago
Foster families are invited to The Altar Church event on December 9 from 6:30–9:00 p.m. at Wichita Sports Forum for dinner and fun. Families with a Goddard Public Schools connection can list that connection for extra support. Register here: https://t.co/5v5BYgz1Kp
This content is adapted from materials provided by Goddard USD 265
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.