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American Football
📅 Cunningham vs. Hanover home sectional football game Nov. 13
9 days ago
📅 Home sectional football game – Friday, Nov. 13
Cunningham USD 332 has a big home game coming up.
What: 8-Man Division II sectional football – Cunningham vs. Hanover
When: Friday, November 13 at 6:00 pm
Where: HOME game in Cunningham
Admission:
- $8/Adult
- $6/Student
- No passes accepted
- Active Military & Veterans plus one guest are admitted free
If you’re planning to go, bring cash for admission and arrive a bit before 6:00 pm to get settled and cheer on Cunningham.
More Info: Cunningham USD 332 - West Kingman County
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