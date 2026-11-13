📅 Home sectional football game – Friday, Nov. 13

Cunningham USD 332 has a big home game coming up.

What: 8-Man Division II sectional football – Cunningham vs. Hanover

When: Friday, November 13 at 6:00 pm

Where: HOME game in Cunningham

Admission:

$8/Adult

$6/Student

No passes accepted

Active Military & Veterans plus one guest are admitted free

If you’re planning to go, bring cash for admission and arrive a bit before 6:00 pm to get settled and cheer on Cunningham.