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Parsons
📅 Parsons City Commission work session on March 12, 2026
4 days ago
📅 City of Parsons Commission Work Session – March 12, 2026
The City of Parsons will hold a Commission Work Session on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. CST.
- Location: Parsons Municipal Building, 112 S. 17, first floor Commission Room
- These work sessions are usually held on the Thursday before the first and third Mondays of each month.
- Regular Commission Meetings are on the first and third Mondays at 6:00 p.m. at the same location. Holidays may change this schedule.
You can attend in person or watch live or later online. Both the Work Sessions and Commission Meetings are broadcast and archived at www.vimeo.com/parsonskansas.
More Info: Work Session | City of Parsons, Kansas
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