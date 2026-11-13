📅 City of Parsons Commission Work Session – March 12, 2026

The City of Parsons will hold a Commission Work Session on Thursday, March 12, 2026, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. CST.

Location: Parsons Municipal Building, 112 S. 17 , first floor Commission Room

Parsons Municipal Building, , first floor These work sessions are usually held on the Thursday before the first and third Mondays of each month.

of each month. Regular Commission Meetings are on the first and third Mondays at 6:00 p.m. at the same location. Holidays may change this schedule.

You can attend in person or watch live or later online. Both the Work Sessions and Commission Meetings are broadcast and archived at www.vimeo.com/parsonskansas.