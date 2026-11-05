Free lead testing event for children in Iola

The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department will host a free lead awareness event on Wednesday, November 18 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Allen County Health Department, 411 N. Washington Avenue, Iola, KS 66749. Families can get free blood-lead testing for Iola children ages 6 months to 6 years, ask questions about yard lead, soil contamination, and cleanup efforts with EPA representative Trenton Chriestenson, and enjoy refreshments and a prize drawing. For questions, call (620) 365-2191.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Dept.