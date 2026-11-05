📅 Special Olympics state volleyball tournament at Okun Fieldhouse

📅 Special Olympics volleyball tournament coming to Okun Fieldhouse

The JCPRD Stormin’ Rangers are sending 21 athletes to the Special Olympics Kansas State Volleyball Tournament on Friday, Nov. 13, starting at 9 a.m. at Okun Fieldhouse.

Hundreds of athletes, coaches, volunteers, and fans from across Kansas will gather for one of the state’s largest events for people of all ages with intellectual disabilities. In addition to the games, there will be free Healthy Athletes Health Promotions and Healthy Hearing screenings for participating athletes.

If you’d like to support the JCPRD Stormin’ Rangers Special Olympics team, contact Lise Dujakovich, Adaptive Recreation Coordinator, at [email protected].

To learn more about Special Olympics Kansas and its year-round programs, visit soks.org.