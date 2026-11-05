📢 Free State students do hands-on science at Konza Prairie

📢 Free State students study real-world science at Konza Prairie

Students from Free State High School in Plant Science and AP Environmental Science classes, taught by Sam Gleeson, recently took a field trip to Konza Prairie for hands-on learning.

AP Environmental Science students:

Studied biodiversity and restoration efforts in areas affected by people

and in areas affected by people Collected field data and later analyzed it in class

Found greater biodiversity in areas with bison than in areas without bison

Plant Science students:

Investigated how soil depth relates to grass height

relates to Looked more closely at what affects native plant growth

The trip let students move beyond textbooks and apply science concepts directly in a real prairie ecosystem.