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Lawrence
📢 Free State students do hands-on science at Konza Prairie
6 days ago
📢 Free State students study real-world science at Konza Prairie
Students from Free State High School in Plant Science and AP Environmental Science classes, taught by Sam Gleeson, recently took a field trip to Konza Prairie for hands-on learning.
AP Environmental Science students:
- Studied biodiversity and restoration efforts in areas affected by people
- Collected field data and later analyzed it in class
- Found greater biodiversity in areas with bison than in areas without bison
Plant Science students:
- Investigated how soil depth relates to grass height
- Looked more closely at what affects native plant growth
The trip let students move beyond textbooks and apply science concepts directly in a real prairie ecosystem.
More Info: Free State Students Take Science Into the Field at...
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