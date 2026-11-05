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📢 Free State students do hands-on science at Konza Prairie

6 days ago
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📢 Free State students study real-world science at Konza Prairie

Students from Free State High School in Plant Science and AP Environmental Science classes, taught by Sam Gleeson, recently took a field trip to Konza Prairie for hands-on learning.

AP Environmental Science students:

  • Studied biodiversity and restoration efforts in areas affected by people
  • Collected field data and later analyzed it in class
  • Found greater biodiversity in areas with bison than in areas without bison

Plant Science students:

  • Investigated how soil depth relates to grass height
  • Looked more closely at what affects native plant growth

The trip let students move beyond textbooks and apply science concepts directly in a real prairie ecosystem.

More Info: Free State Students Take Science Into the Field at...

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