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Salina
🚧 West Magnolia Road closed overnight Nov 4–5 for paving
5 days ago
🚧 Overnight closure on West Magnolia Road
Beginning at 10:00 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, West Magnolia Road will be temporarily closed for paving as part of the West Magnolia Road Phase I Project.
- Closed area: Virginia Drive west to Centennial Rd
- Access to Virginia Drive will stay open
- If you’re driving westbound on Magnolia from 9th Street, you’ll need to take an alternate route
The city expects West Magnolia Road to reopen after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
If you usually use this stretch for your late-night or morning commute, plan a different way around during these hours.
More Info: W MAGNOLIA ROAD PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS - Salina, KS...
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