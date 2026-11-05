Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Salina

🚧 West Magnolia Road closed overnight Nov 4–5 for paving

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZRuH_1GnkvwXA00

🚧 Overnight closure on West Magnolia Road

Beginning at 10:00 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, West Magnolia Road will be temporarily closed for paving as part of the West Magnolia Road Phase I Project.

  • Closed area: Virginia Drive west to Centennial Rd
  • Access to Virginia Drive will stay open
  • If you’re driving westbound on Magnolia from 9th Street, you’ll need to take an alternate route

The city expects West Magnolia Road to reopen after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

If you usually use this stretch for your late-night or morning commute, plan a different way around during these hours.

More Info: W MAGNOLIA ROAD PAVEMENT IMPROVEMENTS - Salina, KS...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments