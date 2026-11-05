🚧 West Magnolia Road closed overnight Nov 4–5 for paving

🚧 Overnight closure on West Magnolia Road

Beginning at 10:00 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, West Magnolia Road will be temporarily closed for paving as part of the West Magnolia Road Phase I Project.

Closed area: Virginia Drive west to Centennial Rd

Access to Virginia Drive will stay open

If you’re driving westbound on Magnolia from 9th Street, you’ll need to take an alternate route

The city expects West Magnolia Road to reopen after 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

If you usually use this stretch for your late-night or morning commute, plan a different way around during these hours.